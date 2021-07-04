Guj: Woman, her brother-in-law held 3 years after killing her son over their affair

Nearly three years after a woman and her brother-in-law killed her six-year-old son at a village in Gujarat's Ahmedabad district as he had come to know about their illicit relationship, the accused duo was arrested by the police after a fresh probe was launched into the case, an official said on Sunday. The accused had committed the offence at Jalampura village in Viramgam tehsil in September 2018, but told the police at that time that the child had gone missing, he said. The child's mother Joshnaben Koli and his uncle Ramesh Koli were arrested on Friday on the charges of murder, destruction of evidence, and criminal conspiracy, among others, after the police found in their probe that they had strangled the boy, burnt his body and later threw the remains into a gutter line, police said.

"Police were earlier told that the woman's six-year-old son, Hardik, had gone missing from his house on September 28, 2018. At that time, it was told that he had gone out to buy chocolate from a neighbourhood shop, but failed to return. Thereafter, his family members had approached Viramgam (rural) police station, where a case of abduction was registered two days later," the police official said.

Despite efforts, police had failed to trace him, he said.

But recently, Viramgam police renewed their effort to trace the boy as part of the drive of the Gujarat police to detect pending cases of missing children. Accordingly, special teams were formed to trace the child, said inspector of anti-human trafficking unit (AHTU) of Ahmedabad (rural) police, Umesh Dhakhada.

''We began investigating the case afresh and started questioning the victim's family members, including his mother Joshnaben Koli and uncle Ramesh Koli. During cross-questioning, several discrepancies were found in the statements of the two accused persons,'' he said.

The child had known about their illicit affair, and they were afraid he would spill the beans. As part of their plan to eliminate the boy, his mother took him to a field located in the remotest corner of the village, where his uncle came from the other end, the official said. "His uncle strangulated him to death, while his mother held his hands and gagged him. After his death, the duo burnt his corpse in the nearby bushes and buried his remains. Thereafter, Ramesh went to work, and the woman returned home," Dhakhada said.

The following day, Ramesh again went to the site and dug up the place, where they had buried the victim's bones. He took out the bones and threw them into a gutter line flowing nearby, the police official said. Further investigation into the case is underway, he said.

