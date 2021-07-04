Left Menu

Elderly tribal woman beheaded over witchcraft suspicion in Odisha

PTI | Baripada | Updated: 04-07-2021 18:15 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 18:15 IST
Elderly tribal woman beheaded over witchcraft suspicion in Odisha
  • Country:
  • India

An elderly tribal woman has been beheaded allegedly over suspicion of practicing witchcraft in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, police said on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as 62-year-old Jamuna Hansdah, a resident of Balibhol village, Karanjia Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Sudarshan Gangoi said.

Her decapitated body was found near the village on Sunday and two youths were detained for questioning, he said, adding the head is yet to be recovered.

Hansdah's family members alleged that she was targeted after the recent death of a person in the village, the officer said, adding she was last seen on Saturday evening.

A murder case has been registered and further investigation is underway, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third wave of COVID-19: HC

Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third...

 India
2
Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

 United States
3
Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

 Portugal
4
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021