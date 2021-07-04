Left Menu

Two forest personnel in Assam's Kaziranga held for illegal possession of rhino horn

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 04-07-2021 19:48 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 19:48 IST
Two forest personnel of Kaziranga National Park in Assam have been arrested after a broken piece of rhino horn was allegedly recovered from their possession, an official said on Sunday.

It has not been confirmed whether the two have any link with poachers or not, he said.

The authorities of the national park informed that a forest guard and a home guard were apprehended by the Bagori range officer, the forest minister's PRO said in a statement.

He said the two personnel were arrested in connection with illegal possession of a wildlife trophy - the broken piece of rhino horn.

''A case has been registered against them and an investigation is on,'' the official added.

