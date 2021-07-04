Truck ferrying cows, spirit from Raj to Maha intercepted in MP

A truck ferrying 53 cows as well as 70 litres of illicit spirit from Rajasthan to Malegaon in Maharashtra was intercepted by police in Khargone in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, an official said.

The truck was stopped on AB road under Balakwada police station limits on a tip off, he said.

''The 53 cows were being transported in cruel and unhygienic conditions. Truck driver Yaseen Khan and attendant Manjur Niharkar, both hailing from Mandsaur, were arrested under Madhya Pradesh Govansh Vadh Pratishedh Adhiniyam, Excise Act and IPC provisions,'' Khaltanka police outpost head Rajendra Singh Baghel said.

