Left Menu

Truck ferrying cows, spirit from Raj to Maha intercepted in MP

PTI | Khargone | Updated: 04-07-2021 20:09 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 20:09 IST
Truck ferrying cows, spirit from Raj to Maha intercepted in MP
  • Country:
  • India

A truck ferrying 53 cows as well as 70 litres of illicit spirit from Rajasthan to Malegaon in Maharashtra was intercepted by police in Khargone in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, an official said.

The truck was stopped on AB road under Balakwada police station limits on a tip off, he said.

''The 53 cows were being transported in cruel and unhygienic conditions. Truck driver Yaseen Khan and attendant Manjur Niharkar, both hailing from Mandsaur, were arrested under Madhya Pradesh Govansh Vadh Pratishedh Adhiniyam, Excise Act and IPC provisions,'' Khaltanka police outpost head Rajendra Singh Baghel said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third wave of COVID-19: HC

Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third...

 India
2
Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

 United States
3
Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

 Portugal
4
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021