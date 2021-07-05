Left Menu

Vitasoy shares set to open 11.2% lower after Chinese call online for boycott

Reuters | Updated: 05-07-2021 07:11 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 07:11 IST
Vitasoy shares set to open 11.2% lower after Chinese call online for boycott

Shares of Vitasoy were set to drop 11.2% on Monday after a worker sent around a memo offering condolences to the family of a colleague who stabbed a Hong Kong policeman, triggering online calls in China for a boycott of the company.

In a statement on the Chinese social media platform Weibo on Saturday, Vitasoy said a staff member had circulated a memo that it described as "extremely inappropriate" without authorisation, and the company reserved the right to take legal action. Shares of Vitasoy were set to open down 11.2% at HK$26.1. (Reporting By Donny Kwok; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising adults is our best shot for now

Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising...

 Australia
2
Private plane crash in Haiti kills all 6 on board, including two Americans

Private plane crash in Haiti kills all 6 on board, including two Americans

 Haiti
3
Health News Roundup: Iran at risk of fifth COVID-19 wave as Delta variant spreads - Rouhani; Australian state reports drop in new COVID-19 cases; lockdowns ease in some areas and more

Health News Roundup: Iran at risk of fifth COVID-19 wave as Delta variant sp...

 Global
4
U.S. administers 330.6 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. administers 330.6 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021