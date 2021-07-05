Vitasoy shares set to open 11.2% lower after Chinese call online for boycott
Shares of Vitasoy were set to drop 11.2% on Monday after a worker sent around a memo offering condolences to the family of a colleague who stabbed a Hong Kong policeman, triggering online calls in China for a boycott of the company.
In a statement on the Chinese social media platform Weibo on Saturday, Vitasoy said a staff member had circulated a memo that it described as "extremely inappropriate" without authorisation, and the company reserved the right to take legal action. Shares of Vitasoy were set to open down 11.2% at HK$26.1. (Reporting By Donny Kwok; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hong Kong
- China
- Donny Kwok
- Chinese
ALSO READ
China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases versus 30 the day before
Taiwan to 'adjust' Hong Kong office operations in 'one China' row
Taiwanese staff to leave Hong Kong office in 'one China' row
Australia: taking China to WTO over wine tariffs enables negotiations
Taiwanese staff to leave Hong Kong office in 'one China' row