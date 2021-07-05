Left Menu

Philippine military says crashed aircraft was in "very good condition"

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 05-07-2021 08:21 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 08:21 IST
Philippine military says crashed aircraft was in "very good condition"
A Philippine military Lockheed C-130 transport aircraft that crashed at the weekend, killing 47 people, was in "very good condition" and followed specified operating protocols, a military spokesman said on Monday.

Colonel Edgard Arevalo also said the military was determined to find out what caused Sunday's tragic incident that also left 49 people injured.

