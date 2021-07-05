Left Menu

Maha: Man kills neighbour after quarrel in Palghar

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 05-07-2021 09:54 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 09:54 IST
A 19-year-old man allegedly killed a woman neighbour following a quarrel with her in Maharashtra's Palghar district in the wee hours of Monday, police said.

The accused and the 33-year-old victim, residents of Aagar in Dahanu taluka, used to have fights over various issues, police spokesperson Sachin Navadkar said. They again had a tiff over some issue on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday following which the accused allegedly stabbed her multiple times with a sharp weapon, he said.

The woman died on the spot, the official said.

The body was sent for postmortem, the police said, adding that the accused was arrested and booked under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder).

