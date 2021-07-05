Indian national found murdered in Nepal

An Indian national has been found murdered by suspected robbers inside his house in Nepal, police said.

Satya Narayan Parik, 59, was found lying face down in a pool of clotted blood when police and neighbours discovered his body inside his rented house at Sanepa in Lalitpur district on Sunday, the Himalayan Times reported.

Advertisement

He was working as a sales manager at a local electronic materials supplying company. Lalitpur is one of the three districts in the Kathmandu Valley.

According to police, Parik's body was found on Sunday at least 36 hours after the incident.

''Circumstantial evidence proves that Parik was murdered on Friday evening after the housemaid left the house,'' Senior Superintendent of Police Kiran Bajracharya said.

''The culprits had broken the back window of the house to barge in and left the house from the same window after killing and robbing him,'' he said.

Bajracharya, chief of Metropolitan Police Range, Lalitpur, said that the preliminary investigations showed that the murderers barged into the room with the motive of robbery, but eventually killed Parik after he tried to stop them.

Police suspected that the robbers used the same hammer with which they broke the window hinges to get inside the house to kill the victim.

''They have also vandalised cupboards, beds, piggy banks and drawers in the house and stole Parik's valuables and money,'' Bajracharya said.

The incident came to light after Parik's housemaid, who used to visit his house once or twice a day, did not receive any response to her phone calls and the door was locked from inside. She then raised an alarm and gathered people from the neighbourhood who then called the police, the report said.

Parik was living alone for the past few years in the same house. His wife died a few years ago and his two daughters are married, police said.

Parik's body has been sent for post-mortem and his mobile phone for digital forensic examination.

Police have intensified investigation in the case and mobilised sniffer dogs at the crime scene and recorded statements from people he last talked to, the report said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)