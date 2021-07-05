3 held for stabbing man in west Delhi

Three men have been arrested for allegedly stabbing a person in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar area, police said on Monday. The accused-- Sourav (23), Golu (27) and Vijay (25) -- had a quarrel with Ashok Gupta, a grocery shop owner, during Holi this year and stabbed him take revenge, they said. Gupta was taken to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. His condition his stable, a senior police officer said, adding that his statement has also been recorded. The police said efforts are on to nab three other men who were also involved in the incident. According to the police, Gupta was sitting in front of his house on July 1 when six men arrived on two-wheelers. One among them tried to fire a country-made pistol while two others stabbed Gupta with a knife. Gupta knew three of the six accused and also identified them, police said. The victim had an argument with Sourav and Golu on Holi this year. To take revenge, they along with their associates attempted to kill Gupta, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Urvija Goel said, ''During investigation, Sourav was arrested. During his interrogation, the addresses of his associates Golu and Vijay were traced but they were not there.Using technical and manual surveillance, our team arrested them.'' A knife, two scooters and a country-made pistol were recovered from them, she added.

