Commission condemns murder of newborn baby girl

The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) has condemned the murder of a newborn baby allegedly at the hands of the mother.

The incident happened at Malamulele in Vhembe District, Limpopo, where a 30-year-old mother allegedly beat her newborn baby to death.

According to the reports, the mother of the baby was either not aware of, or did not acknowledge that she was pregnant, shortly before she gave birth in the toilet at a local Kunjani Clinic.

Having given birth, it is alleged that the mother proceeded to assault the newly born baby who subsequently succumbed to the injuries at a later stage. It is reported that the woman has since been placed under arrest.

CGE spokesperson Javu Baloyi said while the Commission is yet to be fully informed to understand the circumstances that could have led to such a gruesome occurrence, it is aware that a variety of tragic personal circumstances often play a critical role in events of this nature, including possible lack of adequate social and emotional support services for the perpetrators of such violence.

"Nonetheless, the brutal assault and killing of a newly born and defenceless baby by a mother is not only shocking but also reprehensive and unjustifiable. It is unfortunate that this case is just one among many more in a huge number of cases of violence directed at children in South Africa," Baloyi said.

In the wake of such incidents, Baloyi said it is only appropriate to encourage South Africans in their families, local communities and within the country as a whole to take stock of the violent nature of the country, and therefore seek ways to deal with its underlying social, economic, emotional and psychological causes.

"More importantly though, greater education and knowledge around sexual and reproduction health including family support and other relevant services could have played an important role to obviate the infanticide that occurred in this instance," Baloyi said.

He added that while the Commission expects that the law will take its course in what has so tragically happened in Malamulele, they also encourage that local social support and welfare services, including appropriate information relating to sexual health and reproductive care services are made available and within reach by all those who need them, "to avoid incidents of this nature recurring in local communities across the country, as is so often the case".

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)