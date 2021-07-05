MP minister asks cops to examine possible action against film

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Monday said he had directed the state police to examine and take necessary action against the makers of the film 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha' for allegedly insulting Hindu deities. He was responding to queries from the media on some outfits demanding action against the move for its title as well as an apology from those making it.

''I will ask the state DGP to examine the issue and see what action can be taken. Bollywood filmmakers tend to target Hindu deities in movies. These filmmakers never make such movies about other religions. Have you ever heard that they have written and made such a movie on minorities? Our deities are soft targets,'' Mishra alleged.

Earlier, on Sunday, an outfit called Sanskriti Bachao Manch staged a protest against the film, with its functionary Chandrashekar Tiwari claiming he had submitted a memorandum on the issue to Bhopal Lok Sabha MP Pragya Singh Thakur.

