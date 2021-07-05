Maha Assembly: Shakti bills report time frame extended

The Maharashtra Assembly on Monday extended the time frame till the last day of the next session of the legislature for the submission of the joint select committee's report on the two 'Shakti bills' that provide stringent punishment to those involved in crimes against women and children.

A resolution to this effect was moved by state home minister Dilip Walse Patil.

The Maharashtra Shakti Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill and The Special Court and Machinery for Implementation of the Maharashtra Shakti Criminal Law Bill were tabled in the legislature in December last year and were then sent to the joint select committee of the Assembly and the Council.

