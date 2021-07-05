5 SP workers arrested for indecent sloganeering against UP minister

Five Samajwadi Party workers were on Monday arrested for allegedly indulging in indecent sloganeering against Uttar Pradesh Sports Minister Upendra Tiwari, police said.

Tiwari's family has demanded that the accused be booked under POCSO Act as the slogans targeted the minister's two minor daughters aged nine and 11 along with his mother.

The state police had on Sunday registered a case against 10 people, including a newly-elected chairperson of zila panchayat and his father, for allegedly indulging in indecent sloganeering against Tiwari.

''Five SP workers -- Shailendra Yadav, Manish Yadav, Tinkal Singh, Shivpal Singh and Vikas Kumar Ojha have been arrested from the party's office today (Monday),'' Additional Superintendent of Police, Sanjay Yadav said.

Newly-elected Ballia zila panchayat chairperson Anand Chaudhary, his father Ambika Chaudhary and hundreds of unidentified people were booked by police, Yadav said.

One of the accused was arrested on Sunday, he added.

According to police, a video in which SP workers can be purportedly seen indulging in sloganeering against Tiwari went viral on social media following which BJP leaders of the district met the Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada at his residence.

Meanwhile, Tiwari had alleged that the SP workers had abused his mother and sister.

''In the video, expletives were hurled at my mother and sister. Ambika Chaudhary is trying to join the SP through his son. In 75 districts of the state, elections for the zila panchayat chairpersons were held, but this situation did not come up in the 74 other districts,'' the minister had said.

Reacting to the charges levelled against him, Ambika Chaudhary said, ''Tiwari had hurled expletives at my family members, but I did not say anything. Yesterday, after the elections, we came back home directly from the collectorate. My son Anand also reached home with police protection, and no victory procession was taken out by us.'' He claimed SP leaders and workers were framed in a fake case to defame the party.

Speaking to reporters in Lucknow on Monday, Tiwari said, ''This type of incident had never occurred in the history of Ballia. When I had won the 2012 Assembly elections in the midst of a Samajwadi Party wave, I neither celebrated nor did I use any foul words.'' Tiwari stressed that there was no place for criminals and mafia in the government of Yogi Adityanath and Ambika Chaudhary and Narad Rai were perturbed by his entrance into Ballia's political scene.

''Why are expletives hurled at my mother, sister and daughters?'' Tiwari said.

He, however, denied that he made any indecent remarks against Ambika Chaudhary.

Asked to comment on the matter, the minister's mother said: ''What should I say. They used foul language and such an incident had never taken place earlier.'' She demanded strict punishment be given to the accused.

Meanwhile, the minister's wife demanded that action should be taken against the accused people under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

