BCD suspends lawyer's licence for 'forceful conversion' to Islam, performing nikah from chamber

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 18:44 IST
Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) on Monday issued a show-cause notice to a lawyer, Iqbal Malik and temporarily suspended his licence for allegedly forcibly converting a Hindu girl to Islam and performing nikah from his chamber in Karkardooma courts here.

The lawyers' body prima facie opined that court premises cannot be used for performance of nikah or marriage by an advocate and proceeded to constitute a Special Disciplinary Committee “to immediately investigate the entire matter to save the dignity and credibility of the institution”.

A request is also made to the District Judge (Incharge), Karkardooma court to cancel the chamber allotment and seal it for the time being “to immediately stop the illegal activities”.

Action was taken after the council received a complaint against Malik from the girl's father.

The Council noted that the nikahnama showed the place of performance of nikah as Malik's chamber albeit described as “mazarwali masjid” and that a ''Conversion Trust'' was being run from there.

“The complainant has gone and verified from Karkardooma courts and has made specific allegations of conduct of anti social and illegal activities by the aforenamed advocate from his chamber, for performance of Nikah. It is also revealed from the documents that a Conversion Trust is being run by the above named advocate from his chamber...

''The complainant has also alleged that his daughter was forcibly converted as Muslim and was married from his chamber which is also shown as a mosque. The certificate with respect to conversion to Islam has been issued by AL-NIKAH TRUST (REGD.) 668/2020”, the council recorded.

In its notice issued to the lawyer, the Council has said that the “alleged activities are not permissible nor are part of the professional activities of an advocate”. It is added that the conduct of “performing a Nikah and issuance of certificate of conversion and Nikahnama/ Marriage Certificate is totally disgraceful and negates the dignity of legal profession”.

The council has directed Malik to file his response before the Special Disciplinary Committee within 7 days of receipt of the notice and to appear in person before it on July 16.

In case of non-appearance, the Committee shall proceed ex parte and take appropriate action, it is clarified.

The committee will conduct enquiry as soon as possible, preferably within three months and Malik's licence shall remain suspended till the conclusion of the enquiry by the Committee, the council has said.

