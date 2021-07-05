Left Menu

Man held for raping and killing 6-year-old in Kerala's Idukki district

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 05-07-2021 19:17 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 19:17 IST
Police on Monday arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly raping and killing a six-year-old girl, his neighbour, at Churukkulam estate near here recently.

Police said they recorded the arrest of Arjun after finding his statements contradictory.

The girl was found hanging inside her house on June 30 when her parents went out for work in a nearby plantation.

Police had earlier registered a case of unnatural death but the autopsy report confirmed that the child was raped before she was hanged.

''It seems like he had raped her many times in the past.However, on June 30, the child fell unconscious during his rape attempt and thinking that she was dead, he hanged her,'' police told PTI.

Police said Arjun was there to help the family when the last rites of the child were being performed and was seen to be emotional too.PTI RRT BN BALA BN BALA

