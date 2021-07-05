Left Menu

C'garh wedding hall owner, parents of bride, groom fined Rs 9.50L for COVID-19 norm violation

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 05-07-2021 19:29 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 19:29 IST
In a first-of-its-kind action, the administration in Chhattisgarh's Surguja district imposed a collective fine of around Rs 9.50 lakh on a marriage hall owner and parents of a newly-wed couple for alleged violation of COVID-19 norms as the number of guests in attendance was several times more than the permitted limit, officials said on Monday.

On the direction of Surguja Collector Sanjeev Jha, an investigation was conducted into the wedding function held at Chairasiya Marriage Garden in Transport Nagar on July 2, and it revealed that over 1,000 people had attended, Sub Divisional Magistrate, Ambikapur, Pradip Sahu said in a statement.

This despite the outbreak guidelines laid down by the district only allowing 50 guests at wedding functions, the SDM said.

''The venue owner Virendra Chairasiya was fined Rs 4.75 lakh while a fine of Rs 2.37 lakh each was imposed on Saroj Sahu, the groom's father, and Prakash Sahu, the bride's father. They have been told to deposit the fine with the Ambikapur municipal corporation. The wedding hall has been sealed,'' Sahu informed.

