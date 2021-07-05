Left Menu

MP: 5kg gold worth Rs 2.44cr seized in Indore, 3 held; DRI probe on in Mumbai, Bhopal

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence DRI has seized five kilograms of smuggled gold worth Rs 2.44 crore and arrested three people in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, officials said on Monday.Acting on a tip off, a car was intercepted and searched during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday in Mangalia area on Indore-Bhopal Road, leading to the seizure of eight gold biscuits weighing five kilograms from a special cavity in the vehicle, they said.The gold was being taken from Mumbai to Bhopal.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized five kilograms of smuggled gold worth Rs 2.44 crore and arrested three people in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, officials said on Monday.

Acting on a tip off, a car was intercepted and searched during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday in Mangalia area on Indore-Bhopal Road, leading to the seizure of eight gold biscuits weighing five kilograms from a special cavity in the vehicle, they said.

''The gold was being taken from Mumbai to Bhopal. Three people in the car have been arrested under the Customs Act. They have confessed to getting this gold from a person in Mumbai for Rs 2.2 crore cash. DRI operations are underway in Bhopal and Mumbai to nab others involved in this smuggling racket,'' an official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

