Policeman injured in grenade attack in J-K’s Doda

A policeman was injured on Monday when some unidentified men hurled a grenade in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, officials said.

The incident took place when the victim Zahoor Ahmed (45) working with SOG of J&K Police, along with another jawan, was on duty at the district police lines (DPL) at Doda, said SP (Operation-Doda) Raj Kumar.

He said the attack took place in an under-construction building outside DPL at Doda.

“Though Doda is militancy-free, it could be the work of active over ground workers (OGWs) who want to revive the militancy in the area,” the officer stated.

The injured cop was shifted to a government medical college hospital at Doda, where his condition is stated to be stable, police said.

Medical Superintendent of the hospital Yudhvir Singh said the cop have injury in his leg.

''He is stable and out of danger,” Singh said.

Meanwhile, Kumar said additional police and Army personnel have been rushed to the area to take stock of the situation.

''Extra personnel of security forces have been deployed and search operation is going on as the area has been cordoned off,'' he added.

