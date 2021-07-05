Nitish Kumar announces further easing of COVID-induced restrictions in Bihar

The Bihar government on Monday announced further easing of COVID-19 induced restrictions on Monday. In a series of tweets, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced that government and private offices are permitted to resume work normally with only persons vaccinated against COVID-19 permitted to enter offices.

Educational institutions including Universities and schools for classes 11th and 12th to reopen with 50 per cent capacity, said the Bihar CM. He further stated that restaurants and other eateries have been permitted to function with 50 per cent capacity.

"After reviewing the corona situation, it has been decided to open all government, non-government offices normally. Only vaccinated visitors will be able to enter the office, said Kumar in a tweet today. He stated, "Universities, all colleges, technical educational institutions, government training institutes, schools up to class XI and XII will open with 50% attendance of students.Special arrangements will be made for vaccination for adult students, teachers and staff of educational institutions."

"Restaurants and food shops can be operated with 50 per cent seating capacity. Caution is still needed", he added in another tweet. On June 26, the Bihar government had announced an easing of restrictions in the state. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had announced that all government and non-government offices will be allowed to open will 100 per cent capacity. The relaxations have been allowed from June 23 to July 6, he said.

The chief minister also said that essential and non-essential shops can now remain open till 7 pm. Public parks and gardens can open from 6 am to 12 pm. Maximum of 25 people will be allowed in wedding ceremonies, he stated. However, Kumar said that night curfew will remain in place across the state from 9 pm to 5 am.

Stating that there was still a need to remain alert, Kumar underlined the importance of following all Covid protocols which include wearing mask, sanitisation, and maintaining social distance. The state government had first clamped lockdown from May 5 to 15, then extended till May 25 and again up to June 1 and then till June 8. (ANI)

