Andhra CM writes to Jal Shakti Minister, alleges Telangana generating power from projects on Krishna river

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has written a letter to Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat alleging that the Telangana government is generating power from projects on the Krishna river and sought his intervention. In the letter, Reddy complained that the Telangana government has taken up power generation illegally from Srisailam, Nagarjuna Sagar and Pulichintala projects which caused a huge loss of water for the irrigation needs of Andhra Pradesh.

He alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao-led government is violating operation protocol of common reservoirs of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on river Krishna. He further alleged that the Telangana government is continuing construction of unauthorised projects on the Krishna river and accused Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) of acting in a biased manner in favour of Telangana.

The KRMB is proposing to visit the Rayalaseema lift scheme under the guise of National Green Tribunal orders, but not paying heed to Andhra Pradesh's request to visit unauthorised projects being constructed by Telangana, Reddy stated. Meanwhile, Reddy has written another letter to Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar to issue environmental clearance for the Rayalaseema lift scheme so that the scheme can be commenced and completed early. He expressed concern that any delay in this regard will adversely affect Andhra Pradesh in view of the "whimsical" attitude of the Telangana government. (ANI)

