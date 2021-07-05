Sub-judge under investigation for social media posts, resigns

A sub-judge,who was under investigation for his controversial social media posts, on Monday tendered his resignation to the Chief Justice of the High Court here.

The Sub-judge, S Sudeep, in a Facebook post, said he has given a ''single line resignation letter''.

''I resigned today and gave a single-lined resignation letter,'' he posted.

The High Court had earlier recommended disciplinary action against the judge, who was vocal on the social media, expressing his personal opinion on various social and political matters.

The BJP had in 2018 filed a complaint against the Sub Judge, alleging that he hurt religious sentiments by denigrating the deity of Sabarimala through a social media post.

The party alleged that Sudeep had been posting very offensive comments about Lord Ayyappa, on Facebook.

Sudeep, in his earlier Facebook posts, had said that an enquiry panel was appointed by the high court to probe his posts.

The High Court had reportedly stopped three of his regular increments and promotions.

However, no official announcementfrom the High Court was available.

