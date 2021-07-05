Left Menu

Sub-judge under investigation for social media posts, resigns

PTI | Thiruvanan | Updated: 05-07-2021 21:50 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 21:50 IST
Sub-judge under investigation for social media posts, resigns
  • Country:
  • India

A sub-judge,who was under investigation for his controversial social media posts, on Monday tendered his resignation to the Chief Justice of the High Court here.

The Sub-judge, S Sudeep, in a Facebook post, said he has given a ''single line resignation letter''.

''I resigned today and gave a single-lined resignation letter,'' he posted.

The High Court had earlier recommended disciplinary action against the judge, who was vocal on the social media, expressing his personal opinion on various social and political matters.

The BJP had in 2018 filed a complaint against the Sub Judge, alleging that he hurt religious sentiments by denigrating the deity of Sabarimala through a social media post.

The party alleged that Sudeep had been posting very offensive comments about Lord Ayyappa, on Facebook.

Sudeep, in his earlier Facebook posts, had said that an enquiry panel was appointed by the high court to probe his posts.

The High Court had reportedly stopped three of his regular increments and promotions.

However, no official announcementfrom the High Court was available.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
3
Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

 Australia
4
Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising adults is our best shot for now

Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021