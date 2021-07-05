Left Menu

Maha: Truck crushes girl to death in Nagpur

A speeding truck crushed to death a 22-year-old woman crossing a road in Kamptee area of Nagpur in Maharashtra on Monday, police said. A police officer said the truck driver failed to spot the woman who was crossing the road from the front side of the truck.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 05-07-2021 23:49 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 23:49 IST
A speeding truck crushed to death a 22-year-old woman crossing a road in Kamptee area of Nagpur in Maharashtra on Monday, police said. A police officer said the truck driver failed to spot the woman who was crossing the road from the front side of the truck. A case was registered in New Kamptee police station under sections 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304 (a) (causing death by negliigence) of the Indian Penal Code.

