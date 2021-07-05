Maha: Truck crushes girl to death in Nagpur
A speeding truck crushed to death a 22-year-old woman crossing a road in Kamptee area of Nagpur in Maharashtra on Monday, police said. A police officer said the truck driver failed to spot the woman who was crossing the road from the front side of the truck.
PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 05-07-2021 23:49 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 23:49 IST
- Country:
- India
A speeding truck crushed to death a 22-year-old woman crossing a road in Kamptee area of Nagpur in Maharashtra on Monday, police said. A police officer said the truck driver failed to spot the woman who was crossing the road from the front side of the truck. A case was registered in New Kamptee police station under sections 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304 (a) (causing death by negliigence) of the Indian Penal Code.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indian
- New Kamptee
- Nagpur
- Maharashtra
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Yoga can improve both physical & mental health during Covid, says Indian envoy as US celebrates Yoga Day
MAXHUB Strengthens Foothold in Promising Indian Market via Make in India Initiative
Ayurveda-inspired traditional Indian beauty, wellness brand enters US market on IYD
Indian Embassy in Nepal organises special programme to celebrate International Day of Yoga
Lack of match practice hurting Indian pacers in WTC final: Simon Doull