3 inter-state smugglers arrested with 17 kg cannabis

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 06-07-2021 00:17 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 00:17 IST
Three drug smugglers were arrested after 17 kg cannabis was recovered from their possession in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Monday, officials said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted a 10-seater car in the Jakhani area and recovered the consignment, they said.

The arrested accused were identified as Aadil Ahmed and Abid Hussain Shah – who hail from Anantnag district – and Chandrakant Dadaroji from Maharashtra, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

