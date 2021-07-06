3 inter-state smugglers arrested with 17 kg cannabis
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 06-07-2021 00:17 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 00:17 IST
Three drug smugglers were arrested after 17 kg cannabis was recovered from their possession in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Monday, officials said.
Acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted a 10-seater car in the Jakhani area and recovered the consignment, they said.
The arrested accused were identified as Aadil Ahmed and Abid Hussain Shah – who hail from Anantnag district – and Chandrakant Dadaroji from Maharashtra, they said.
