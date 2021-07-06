3 inter-state smugglers arrested with 17 kg cannabis

Three drug smugglers were arrested after 17 kg cannabis was recovered from their possession in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Monday, officials said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted a 10-seater car in the Jakhani area and recovered the consignment, they said.

The arrested accused were identified as Aadil Ahmed and Abid Hussain Shah – who hail from Anantnag district – and Chandrakant Dadaroji from Maharashtra, they said.

