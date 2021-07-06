Left Menu

Notices against Arnab Goswami, Kangana Ranaut: Maha privileges panel gets more time

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-07-2021 11:52 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 11:52 IST
The Maharashtra Assembly on Tuesday extended time for the privileges committee to submit its report on the breach of privilege notices against journalist Arnab Goswami and actor Kangana Ranaut till the last day of the next Legislature session.

Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik had submitted the breach of privilege notices against Goswami and Ranaut to the office of the state Assembly speaker on September 7 last year.

On Tuesday, the motion to extend the time frame was moved by Deepak Kesarkar (Shiv Sena), who heads the privileges committee, and was approved by a voice vote in the House.

Sarnaik last year accused Goswami and Ranaut of making derogatory remarks against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray and other leaders of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in connection with the case of death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The MLA had a spat with Ranaut in the past after she compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

