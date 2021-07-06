Left Menu

Tension in Bengal district after man dies in police custody; two cops suspended

He was declared dead when taken to a nearby hospital, the senior police officer said.A huge police team, which was rushed to Barakar area to control the situation during the day, used teargas to disperse the mob that attacked the outpost.Nobody was injured in the melee.

PTI | Kulti | Updated: 06-07-2021 15:04 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 15:04 IST
A 21-year-old man died in police custody in Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman district on Tuesday morning, triggering tension in the area, as locals hurled stones at the outpost, where he was held, and torched several vehicles stationed outside, a senior officer said.

A complaint was lodged by the father of the deceased, following which the two police officers, who had arrested him on Monday night for his involvement in a theft case, were suspended, he said.

''The health condition of the accused deteriorated in custody. He was declared dead when taken to a nearby hospital,'' the senior police officer said.

A huge police team, which was rushed to Barakar area to control the situation during the day, used teargas to disperse the mob that attacked the outpost.

''Nobody was injured in the melee. We have suspended two police officers who were handling the case. The situation is under control at the moment,'' the officer added.

