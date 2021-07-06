Left Menu

Former terrorist wanted in murder case held in J-K's Kishtwar

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 06-07-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 18:02 IST
On the run for 13 years, a former terrorist wanted in a murder case was arrested from Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

The case against the accused, Naeem Ahmed, was registered at Atholi police station, they said.

After a tip-off was received from reliable sources about Ahmed's presence in the district, a special police team was constituted. The team raided the suspected locations and arrested him from Shalimar area of Kishtwar, the police said.

