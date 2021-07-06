France promises reaction to Russian champagne labelling rules
France's government will react in the next few days to Russian plans to make champagne producers add the label of "sparkling wine" to their products sold in Russia, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in parliament.
He said if the Russian moves were in violation of World Trade Organization rules, Paris would seek recourse.
