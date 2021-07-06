Elderly woman found dead inside trunk

Mau (UP) , Jul 6 (PTI The body of a retired teacher was found stuffed in a trunk in her house in this district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

The victim, Geeta Pandey (62), was living in her newly constructed house in Khawjahapur colony along with a servant and one tenant, they said.

For the past one day, her mobile phone was switched off which prompted her daughter to reach her mother's residence to enquire about her whereabouts on Monday, police said.

On finding the house locked from outside, she asked the neighbours and also informed the police which reached the spot and broke the lock of the house and found a lot of things scattered inside.

The lock of a large trunk was broken only to find the body of the teacher kept inside it under the clothes, police said.

Superintendent of Police Shushil Ghule said the case is being investigated from all angles.

The killer is probably an acquaintance of Pandey as tea cups were also found at the spot and that the house was locked from outside suggests that the murderer had the keys, the SP said.

