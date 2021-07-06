Left Menu

German consulate in Afghanistan's Mazar-i-Sharif has closed, diplomat says

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 06-07-2021 21:04 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 21:04 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany has closed its consulate general in Mazar-i-Sharif in northern Afghanistan in the course of the international military withdrawal, a diplomat said on Tuesday.

The last German troops, who had been based in a sprawling military camp on the fringes of Mazar-i-Sharif, left the country last week.

The consulate general was also situated on the base since a 2016 suicide attack severely damaged the building in Mazar-i-Sharif that originally housed the representation.

