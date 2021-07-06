HC directs DGP to trace out criminals cheating people with alluring offers   Allahabad, Ju'

The Allahabad High Court has directed Uttar Pradesh DGP to take immediate steps to trace out organised gang of criminals involved in cheating and defrauding people by alluring offers, loans and lucky draws, which has ruined many during the COVID-19 pandemic. The High Court said such crimes need to be dealt with an iron hand and asked the police chief to immediately issue circulars to the District Police Heads in this regard.

''Indeed, the act of cheating a person, seemingly by a well organized gang, in times that are so hard on account of the COVID-19 pandemic, where scores of citizens have lost their jobs, is an enormous crime.

“It has to be dealt with by an iron hand. So far as the applicant is concerned, he has been caught red handed along with those men, from whose custody mobile phones etc. have been recovered, that were employed in perpetuating this fraud'' observed Justice J J Munir in an order passed on June 30. The high court passed the order while rejecting the bail application of a person who was one of the accused in an abatement of suicide and cheating case registered at Police Station-Kutubsher of district Saharanpur.

It was alleged that the modus operandi of the gang was to cheat innocent citizens with alluring offers about extension of loans or lucky draws that they have won or rewards relating to TV shows.

According to prosecution another accused in the case introduced himself as an employee of a private finance company to the victim and offered him a loan of Rs 10 lakhs to start a business and on pretext of allowing his loan proposal duped him of Rs one lakh. The victim after getting cheated went into depression and later committed suicide.

Government counsel argued that such crime is an organized and widespread phenomenon, where innocent people are being psychologically caught in their weak moments to part with money on the pretext of securing loans to them or rewards under schemes.

