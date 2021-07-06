Jharkhand HC rejects RK Anand s plea to quash FIR against him in National Games scam

The Jharkhand High Court on Tuesday rejected a petition filed by R K Anand, the then executive president of the 34th National Games Organising Committee, for quashing the FIR filed against him over alleged irregularities committed during the event.

Anand has been made accused in the alleged scam, which is being investigated by the state Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

A bench of Justice AK Chaudhary of the Jharkhand High Court refused to quash the FIR against Anand over the scam in the 34th National Games held in Jharkhand in 2011, based on facts and papers presented by the government.

During the hearing, the High Court was told on behalf of Anand that he had been wrongly implicated in this case.

Anands counsel informed the court that his name was not in the FIR but was added during the investigation.

Anand himself had complained of misappropriations in the conduct of the games but he was made an accused in this case, his counsel had said.

In response, the state government said that the investigation by the ACB found sufficient evidence against Anand and a charge sheet has already been filed against him in the special court of the Anti-Corruption Bureau.

In July 2019, the state government had allowed the ACB to prosecute Anand, also a Supreme Court advocate, after which his name was added in the FIR and the charge sheet against him was filed by the ACB in the trial court.

Anand had filed a petition in the High Court on August 16, 2019, against the state government's sanction for prosecution and registration of an FIR against him.

