Labourer from MP murdered in Kota

PTI | Kota | Updated: 06-07-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 22:29 IST
A 40-year-old labourer originally hailing from neighbouring Madhya Pradesh was killed in an attack by an unidentified assailant here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Monday-Tuesday when Raju Bheel, a resident of Mandsour district in MP, was sleeping with his wife and their child on the rooftop of his rented accommodation in Ramganj Mandi town.

The assailant also thrashed Raju's wife and their child, who suffered minor injuries, Ramganj Mandi Station House Officer (SHO) Harish Bharti said.

The accused fled the spot after the attack, he said.

The motive behind the attack is yet to be investigated but some past enmity appears to be the reason behind it, the SHO said.

A murder case has been registered and the matter is being probed, he said. The body was handed over to the family members after post-mortem, the SHO said.

