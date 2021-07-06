Left Menu

BSF apprehends Bangladeshi national

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-07-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 22:37 IST
A Bangladeshi national was apprehended by Border Security Force jawans while attempting to cross over to the neighbouring country at Jeetpur border outpost in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, a BSF statement said on Tuesday.

The apprehended youth Ujjal Gaji, hailing from Rajbari district in Bangladesh, told interrogators after being caught on Monday that at least 50 to 60 Bangladeshi nationals are working in Ernakulam in Kerala, after crossing over to India illegally.

Ghazi himself worked as a labourer at a construction site in Bengali Patti in Ernakulam.

He has been handed over to the police for further legal action, the statement added.

