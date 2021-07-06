Man feared drowned in water-filled quarry in Thane

A man was feared drowned in a water-filled quarry where he had gone for a swim on Tuesday here in Maharashtra's Thane city, civic officials said.

The quarry is located in Dativali village near Diva town, they said.

Santosh Kadam, chief of the Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), said the man, Deven Dalvi (aged around 35), had entered the quarry at around 17.00 hours for a swim.

He was not traced and feared to have drowned, Kadam said.

The local police, firemen and a team of the RDMC rushed to the scene and launched a search operation, he said.

He said the search operation was later called off for the day due to darkness and will resume on Wednesday, Kadam said.

