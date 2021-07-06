Left Menu

Man feared drowned in water-filled quarry in Thane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 06-07-2021 23:27 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 23:23 IST
Man feared drowned in water-filled quarry in Thane
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man was feared drowned in a water-filled quarry where he had gone for a swim on Tuesday here in Maharashtra's Thane city, civic officials said.

The quarry is located in Dativali village near Diva town, they said.

Santosh Kadam, chief of the Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), said the man, Deven Dalvi (aged around 35), had entered the quarry at around 17.00 hours for a swim.

He was not traced and feared to have drowned, Kadam said.

The local police, firemen and a team of the RDMC rushed to the scene and launched a search operation, he said.

He said the search operation was later called off for the day due to darkness and will resume on Wednesday, Kadam said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed as Governor of Himachal Pradesh: Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.

BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed...

 India
2
Gujarat BJP leader Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel appointed Governor of Madhya Pradesh: Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.

Gujarat BJP leader Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel appointed Governor of Madhya ...

 India
3
India's Morepen makes first test batch of Russia's Sputnik V shot - fund

India's Morepen makes first test batch of Russia's Sputnik V shot - fund

 Russian Federation
4
PREVIEW-Olympics-Baseball-Japan, South Korea hold edge in East-West showdown

PREVIEW-Olympics-Baseball-Japan, South Korea hold edge in East-West showdown

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021