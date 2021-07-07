Left Menu

U.S. says concrete changes must follow ceasefire in Ethiopia's Tigray

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-07-2021 00:03 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 00:03 IST
U.S. says concrete changes must follow ceasefire in Ethiopia's Tigray
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. State Department on Tuesday said the unilateral ceasefire in Ethiopia's Tigray region needs to be followed up with concrete changes on the ground to end the conflict, stop atrocities and allow unhindered humanitarian assistance.

State Department spokesman Ned Price also said Ethiopia's filling of its giant hydropower dam, the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), has the potential to raise tensions, as it urged all parties to refrain from unilateral actions on the dam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed as Governor of Himachal Pradesh: Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.

BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed...

 India
2
Gujarat BJP leader Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel appointed Governor of Madhya Pradesh: Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.

Gujarat BJP leader Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel appointed Governor of Madhya ...

 India
3
India's Morepen makes first test batch of Russia's Sputnik V shot - fund

India's Morepen makes first test batch of Russia's Sputnik V shot - fund

 Russian Federation
4
PREVIEW-Olympics-Baseball-Japan, South Korea hold edge in East-West showdown

PREVIEW-Olympics-Baseball-Japan, South Korea hold edge in East-West showdown

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021