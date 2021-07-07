U.S. says concrete changes must follow ceasefire in Ethiopia's Tigray
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-07-2021 00:03 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 00:03 IST
The U.S. State Department on Tuesday said the unilateral ceasefire in Ethiopia's Tigray region needs to be followed up with concrete changes on the ground to end the conflict, stop atrocities and allow unhindered humanitarian assistance.
State Department spokesman Ned Price also said Ethiopia's filling of its giant hydropower dam, the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), has the potential to raise tensions, as it urged all parties to refrain from unilateral actions on the dam.
