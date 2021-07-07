Two Zambian men arrested for smuggling heroin worth Rs 7.36 cr at Delhi airport: Customs
- Country:
- India
Two Zambian men have been arrested by Customs officials at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here for allegedly trying to smuggle into the country heroin worth Rs 7.36 crore, according to an official statement issued on Wednesday.
The accused were intercepted after their arrival from Johannesburg via Addis Ababa on June 27.
''During X-ray of their abdomen at RML hospital, New Delhi, some capsule-like substance were detected. Subsequently, total 106 capsules containing 1.05 kg of light yellowish colour powdery substance ingeniously concealed inside their abdomen, suspected to be narcotics were recovered,'' it said.
When this material was subjected to field drug test, it prima facie appeared to contain heroin, said the statement issued by the Customs department.
The passengers have been placed under arrest, it said, adding that ''the value of the seized contraband is approximately Rs 7.36 crore''.
Customs officers have seized heroin worth over Rs 600 crore while being smuggled into the country at the IGI airport in the last six months.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
134 more COVID cases, 8 deaths in Delhi DL-Virus-Cases New Delhi, Jun 22 (PTI) Delhi recorded 134 coronavirus cases on Tuesda'
U.S. State Department confirms death of U.S. citizen in Addis Ababa
New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.15 pm.
Restoration of full statehood of Jammu and Kashmir will be the first trust-building exercise from New Delhi side: Former CM Farooq Abdullah.
New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.