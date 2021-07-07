Left Menu

Two Zambian men arrested for smuggling heroin worth Rs 7.36 cr at Delhi airport: Customs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2021 11:49 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 11:39 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Two Zambian men have been arrested by Customs officials at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here for allegedly trying to smuggle into the country heroin worth Rs 7.36 crore, according to an official statement issued on Wednesday.

The accused were intercepted after their arrival from Johannesburg via Addis Ababa on June 27.

''During X-ray of their abdomen at RML hospital, New Delhi, some capsule-like substance were detected. Subsequently, total 106 capsules containing 1.05 kg of light yellowish colour powdery substance ingeniously concealed inside their abdomen, suspected to be narcotics were recovered,'' it said.

When this material was subjected to field drug test, it prima facie appeared to contain heroin, said the statement issued by the Customs department.

The passengers have been placed under arrest, it said, adding that ''the value of the seized contraband is approximately Rs 7.36 crore''.

Customs officers have seized heroin worth over Rs 600 crore while being smuggled into the country at the IGI airport in the last six months.

