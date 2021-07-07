Woman jumps in front of train with nine-month-old son

A 30-year-old woman allegedly killed herself and her nine-month-old son by jumping in front of a moving train with the baby near Hariharganj on Wednesday, police said.

Both of them died on the spot, they added.

Advertisement

The woman, Archana Patel, was married to Umesh Kumar Patel, a junior engineer posted at the Kanspur railway station, the police said.

Prima facie, it appears the mother took the step due to a family dispute, they said, adding that the bodies were sent for a post-mortem examination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)