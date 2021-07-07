Four held for duping people by promising jobs in Army in UP's Shahjahanpur

Four men were arrested in this Uttar Pradesh district on Wednesday for allegedly duping people to the tune of more than Rs 1 crore on false assurances of getting them jobs in the Army, police said.

''Bhupendra Singh, Kamlesh Singh, Prabhat and Kuldeep Singh were arrested after a complaint against them. They duped people to the tune of over Rs 1 crore in the district,'' Superintendent of Police (SP) S Anand said.

Advertisement

He said on June 30, one Nabe Hasan gave a complaint at the Tilhar police station alleging that Bhupendra Singh had taken Rs 3.70 lakh from him for a job in the Indian Army.

The complainant alleged that when there was no recruitment in the Army, he asked the accused for his money, which he had arranged by selling land, but the latter refused to oblige.

An FIR was lodged on the basis of the complaint at the Tilhar police station on July 4 and the four accused were arrested, the SP said.

The police have seized fake appointment letters, caste certificates, laptops and fake walkie-talkie sets from the possession of the accused.

The SP said during interrogation, the accused told the police that one Abhishek of Bhind was the kingpin of the gang and had appointed them as his agents in Shahjhanpur.

They used to take Rs 5-6 lakh from a candidate promising him a job in the Army and sent Rs 3 lakh from it to Abhishek, who used to arrange for the candidate's fake physical test, the SP said.

A detailed probe in the matter is on and the police are trying to arrest Abhishek and five other members of the gang.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)