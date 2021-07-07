Maha: Man held for eve-teasing in Thane; attacked by women

The police in Maharashtra's Thane city have arrested a 49-year-old man on the alleged charges of eve-teasing, an official said on Wednesday Based on a complaint lodged by a 35-year-old housewife from Ramwadi area, the Kapurbawdi police have booked the accused Arun Mudaliar under sections 354 (assault, using criminal force to any woman) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC, an official said.

The accused resorted to eve-teasing when the woman was walking on the road on Tuesday, and passed lewd comments and touched her inappropriately, the official said. Angered by the act, the victim bashed up the accused with her slippers, following which the president of the BJP Thane Mahila Morcha was alerted about the incident and arrived at the scene with 10 to 15 activists. The video of the victim and the activists beating up the accused has gone viral on social media.

