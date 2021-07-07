Rajasthan govt approves Rs 717.40 crore under Jal Jeevan Mission this year

The Rajasthan government has approved Rs 717.40 crore this year for providing over 3.63 lakh water connections in the state under the Jal Jeevan Mission, according to an official statement on Wednesday. The mission aims to provide pure drinking water to people in rural areas.

In the 2021-22 budget, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had announced to provide 20 lakh houses with drinking water connection in a phased manner. Under this, works worth Rs 1,793.50 crore are proposed to be done over the current and the next financial year. The Chief Minister has given approval to spend an amount of Rs 717.40 crore for 2021-22, the statement said.

