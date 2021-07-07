Haiti urges UN to hold security council meet after president murdered

Haiti's Prime Minister Claude Joseph urged the United Nations on Wednesday to hold a Security Council meeting on the Caribbean nation's situation as soon as possible following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise by gunmen at his home.

In a statement, Joseph called on the "international community to launch an investigation into the assassination and for the United Nations to hold a Security Council meeting".

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)