Three held for robbery attempt on Haryana Police constable in plainclothes

The Haryana Police on Wednesday said it has arrested three suspects who allegedly tried to rob a police constable in plainclothes during routine patrolling in Panipat district.

A country-made pistol and two sticks were also seized from their possession, a police spokesperson said.

After getting a secret input about the accused that they were plotting to rob commuters, a police team went to a location near Sector-29 in Panipat and laid a trap to nab the criminals.

The police team sent a constable in civil clothes to nab the accused. After walking a short distance, the accused stopped to rob the constable at gunpoint, mistaking him for a passerby. Other police team members nabbed the criminals, the spokesperson said.

In a statement, he said the arrested accused were identified as Ankit of Shamli in Uttar Pradesh, Vikas of Lakhimpur in Uttar Pradesh presently residing in Sonipat and Sandeep of Nangal Kalan, Sonipat.

''Preliminary investigations reveal that the accused were also involved in a blind murder incident in Delhi last year and five cases of oil theft from refinery pipelines in Sonipat, Rohtak and Rewari. They were continuously changing their hideouts to evade arrest,'' he said.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered against them and further probe is underway, he said.

