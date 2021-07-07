Algeria forms new govt; energy, finance ministers unchanged - presidency
Reuters | Algiers | Updated: 07-07-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 21:49 IST
Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Monday named a new government, with the energy and finance ministers from the previous administration both keeping their jobs, the presidency said.
It said Ramdane Lamamra was appointed as foreign minister, taking over from Sabri Boukadoum.
