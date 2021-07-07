Haitian ambassador to U.S. says 'no way' the attackers can be DEA agents

Gunmen who assassinated Haitian President Jovenel Moise identified themselves as agents from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Haitian ambassador to the United States told Reuters on Wednesday, citing government video footage, but added he did not believe that was the case.

"No way they were DEA agents," Ambassador Bocchit Edmond told Reuters in an interview hours after Moise was shot dead and his wife was wounded by unidentified gunmen in his private residence overnight. Edmond also said Haiti needed U.S. security assistance and U.S. officials had told him they were assessing the request.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)