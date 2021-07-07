Left Menu

Haitian ambassador to U.S. says 'no way' the attackers can be DEA agents

Reuters | Updated: 07-07-2021 22:39 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 22:39 IST
Haitian ambassador to U.S. says 'no way' the attackers can be DEA agents

Gunmen who assassinated Haitian President Jovenel Moise identified themselves as agents from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Haitian ambassador to the United States told Reuters on Wednesday, citing government video footage, but added he did not believe that was the case.

"No way they were DEA agents," Ambassador Bocchit Edmond told Reuters in an interview hours after Moise was shot dead and his wife was wounded by unidentified gunmen in his private residence overnight. Edmond also said Haiti needed U.S. security assistance and U.S. officials had told him they were assessing the request.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global
2
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India
3
BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed as Governor of Himachal Pradesh: Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.

BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021