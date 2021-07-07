Maha: Four held from Gujarat for burglary at factory
With the arrest of four persons from Gujarat, police on Wednesday claimed to have solved the case of burglary at a steel factory in Nalasopara in Maharashtra's Palghar district.
Stolen goods worth Rs 8.76 lakh were also recovered, said an official.
Unidentified persons broke into the factory sometime between June 18 and July 1 and stole the goods meant for delivery. A case had been registered at Valiv police station.
Nayanaram Purohit (26), Ramesh Bhil (27), Anandram alias Anid Rabari (25) and Nayeem Khan, (26) were arrested from Ahmedabad, the official said, adding that further probe was on.
