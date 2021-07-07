Left Menu

Haiti declares 2-week state of emergency to aid killer manhunt

Reuters | Havana | Updated: 07-07-2021 23:30 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 23:29 IST
  • Haiti

Haiti has declared a two-week state of emergency to help it track down those behind the assassination overnight of President Jovenel Moise, according to an extraordinary issue of the official gazette published on Wednesday.

Early information shows the murder was perpetrated by a group of foreign gunmen, the gazette said.

