Siliguri police arrests fake judicial officer, associate in connection with cheating case

By Tarak Sarkar The detective department of Siliguri Metropolitan Police (SMP) on Wednesday arrested a 'fake judicial officer' and his associate for cheating people.

According to the SMP officials, the person posing as an additional sessions judge has been identified a Samir Dubey and his associate as Md Fayaque Alam. "Dubey used to impersonate Additional Sessions Judge cum Auction officer and dupe businessmen. Recently the accused person and his associate in the name of wheat and car auction managed to take 91 lakhs from few businessmen under Bhaktinagar police station of Siliguri," officials said.

"One of the businessmen had lodged a written complaint against the person after which an investigation was instigated by the detective department of SMP," they added. Rajen Chettri, ACP, SMP speaking with ANI said, "On the basis of the complaint a team of Detective Department (DD) raided a place in Bihar's Kishanganj area and arrested Samir Dubey and Md Fayaque. They used to cheat people and recently took 91 lakhs rupees from Siliguri-based businessmen."

"Both the accused were presented before a court in Kishanganj on Wednesday. Both accused have been sent to transit remand for further investigation," Chettri said. (ANI)

