Encounter breaks out in J-K's Pulwama
Jammu and Kashmir police on Thursday informed that an encounter has broke out in the Puchal area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama.
Jammu and Kashmir police on Thursday informed that an encounter has broke out in the Puchal area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama. In a tweet, the Kashmir Zone police said that police and security forces are engaged in the firing.
"An encounter has started at Puchal area of Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
