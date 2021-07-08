Left Menu

Encounter breaks out in J-K's Pulwama

Jammu and Kashmir police on Thursday informed that an encounter has broke out in the Puchal area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama.

ANI | Pulwama (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 08-07-2021 13:27 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 13:27 IST
Encounter breaks out in J-K's Pulwama
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir police on Thursday informed that an encounter has broke out in the Puchal area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama. In a tweet, the Kashmir Zone police said that police and security forces are engaged in the firing.

"An encounter has started at Puchal area of Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR activities: Mandaviya

All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR acti...

 India
2
Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

 India
3
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in Aug; COVID Delta variant could ruin summer, French government warns and more

Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021