Two maoists surrender before Telangana police

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-07-2021 16:15 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 16:15 IST
Two maoists surrendered before police inBhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana on Thursday.

An area committee member and a woman member of the banned CPI (Maoist), operating in Jegurugonda in Chhattisgarh, surrendered before Bhadradri Kothagudem District Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt.

Addressing reporters in Bhadradri Kothagudem, the senior official said both feared for their lives due to ''harassment'' by Maoist Party leadership, which is against members leaving the party.

''We have learnt that many Maoist party members have left the party and more are willing to leave, but Maoist leaders are threatening them and not allowing them to live a better social life,'' Dutt said.

Maoist party leadership is committing excesses and violation of freedom ofthese poor tribal members ofthe party, he pointed out.

The SP appealed to all ultras to surrender before the government and join the mainstream.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

