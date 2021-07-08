Left Menu

Spanish court puts Repsol, Caixa under investigation in alleged spying case

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 08-07-2021 17:41 IST
Spain's High Court placed oil company Repsol and Caixabank under formal investigation on Thursday as part of a probe into an alleged spying case, a document released by the court showed.

The decision followed a request by the anti-corruption public prosecutor on Wednesday. Top executives of these companies have already been put under investigation on suspicion of possible bribery in connection the companies' alleged dealings with former ex-police chief Jose Manuel Villarejo.

Spokespeople at Caixabank and Repsol were not immediately available for comment.

